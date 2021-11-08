Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-11-21

YEREVAN, 8 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 475.92 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.87 drams to 550.12 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.67 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.63 drams to 641.92 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 87.79 drams to 27570.43 drams. Silver price up by 1.38 drams to 364.47 drams. Platinum price down by 213.89 drams to 15729.61 drams.