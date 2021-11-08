1 dead, three wounded as Azerbaijani troops open fire at Armenian civilians repairing water supply pipe near Shushi

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. One person is dead and three others are wounded after Azerbaijani troops opened fire at Armenian civilians working on water supply pipes near the intersection of Shushi.

The shooting happened around 15:00, November 8.

The three wounded civilians are being treated at the Stepanakert hospital, the Artsakh National Security Service said.

National Security Service operatives, police teams and detectives are investigating to find out circumstances of the incident.

