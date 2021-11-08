Artsakh Parliament to convene extraordinary session Nov 9
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Artsakh will hold an extraordinary session on November 9 at the initiative of lawmakers.
The session will begin at 11:00.
One item is on the agenda: the statement of the Parliament about the inalienable right of the people of Artsakh to live freely and independently.

