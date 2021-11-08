No concrete timeframes for Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev online meeting, says Kremlin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Preparations for the online meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are ongoing, but there are no agreements on concrete timeframes, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“Let me clarify the topic of the videoconference-mode meeting of Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev,” RIA Novosti quoted Peskov as saying at a news briefing. "We have indeed confirmed that works are ongoing in the direction of preparing such meeting, but we’d like to note that there are still no agreements and mutual-understandings on when the videoconference could take place. These works continue.”

