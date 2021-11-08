Armenian military participates in CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood exercises

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian troops joined the militaries of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the 2021 Indestructible Brotherhood military exercises of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces in Kazan.

The drills will feature two scenarios – organizing and defending refugee camps and escorting humanitarian cargo convoys; and clearing a settlement from illegal armed formations.

1700 troops, more than 300 units of equipment, including MI-8 and Mi-24 gunships are involved in the drills.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan