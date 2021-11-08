Nearly 30% of Armenia’s adult population received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 30% of the adult population of Armenia has received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said during the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the debate of the 2022 state budget draft.

890,797 vaccinations have been carried out as of November 7. The minister assures that no cases of post-vaccination complications have been registered so far. Based on Armenia’s example, the minister says that vaccinations are safe, effective and the only mean for preventing the deaths.

“The number of citizens who received the first dose is 613,846. This is almost the 30% of the adult population. And the number of those who received the second dose is 276,948”, the minister said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan