Pashinyan assures daily work being done for return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assures that the government is taking daily actions for the return of the Armenian captives from Azerbaijan.

“We must work tirelessly for the quick return of our brothers. And we do so. Work is being done on this direction every day”, he said in an interview to Public TV.

Pashinyan said that work needs to be done with the international partners, the international community and also with Azerbaijan for this issue to be solved as soon as possible.

Despite the commitments assumed by the 2020 November 9 statement on the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, Azerbaijan still refuses to return all Armenian captives.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan