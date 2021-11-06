Security expert calls for advancement of “remedial secession” for Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan must begin based on such principles which would define certain “red lines” in order for there not to be new threats for Armenia and Artsakh, security expert Sossi Tatikyan said at a seminar.

“We must closely follow the developments and advance the remedial secession principle, proving that Artsakh’s existence within Azerbaijan contains a real threat of ethnic cleansing,” Tatikyan, an expert in Public Administration, International Relations and Security said at the “Corridor or Road, What Should Armenia’s Stance Be discussion in Yerevan.

“We must be able to reach the kind of situation for Artsakh so that with time Azerbaijan will lose legal and political right towards Artsakh,” Tatikyan said.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s statements on the so-called “Zangezur corridor”, Sossi Tatikyan noted that unblocking of roads rules out the idea of a corridor, rather being a degree of it.

“In the modern world the unblocking of roads is seen positively, whereas the situation of our region, which spans for decades, is perceived unnatural. And we must be able to capitalize this for our strategic communication. We must emphasize that there is absolutely no need for a corridor and push this issue out of the agenda. We must emphasize that the corridor has become necessary for Azerbaijan only for the reason that it itself has been keeping the road blockaded for years. And if the unblocking of roads were to happen in the region, then there won’t be any necessity for a corridor,” she said.

“I believe that yesterday’s statement issued by the Russian foreign ministry contains these elements. It contains encouraging elements on Russia also being convinced in the matter that there is no necessity of a corridor, that there is a need of unblocking the roads. I think we must understand how to use these roads in order for there not to be new security problems for Armenia.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan