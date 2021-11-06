LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 November:

The price of aluminum down by 5.40% to $2522.00, copper price down by 1.46% to $9430.00, lead price down by 0.69% to $2361.50, nickel price down by 1.16% to $19225.00, tin price down by 0.27% to $37000.00, zinc price down by 3.70% to $3179.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price up by 1.71% to $59500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.