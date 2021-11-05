Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 November

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State meets with Ilham Aliyev

YEREVAN, 5 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. US Deputy Secretary of State Erika Olson, who has arrived in Baku, met with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on November 5, ARMENPRESS reports Azerbaijani media informs.

Before that Olson was in Armenia where she participated in the regional forum, met with Armenian authorities and representatives of civil society. 








