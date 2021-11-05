Defense Minister, French Ambassador discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan received today Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot, the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the regional security, the ongoing reforms in the Armenian Armed Forces and the Armenian-French cooperation in the defense sector were discussed.

The sides highlighted intensifying cooperation development activities in order to continue the existing effective programs and initiate new directions for partnership.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan