Armenian PM receives Georgia’s Constitutional Court President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation of Georgia led by President of the Constitutional Court Merab Turava, the PM’s Office reports.

“I am glad to record that a new dynamics is being observed in the relations between Armenia and Georgia”, Pashinyan said in his welcoming remarks. “The active mutual visits, close contacts of delegations representing different sectors, this time already in the constitutional justice field, between the two countries are the evidence of this”.

Pashinyan highlighted the development of cooperation and the exchange of experience between the Constitutional Courts of the two countries, taking into account the commonalities of the governance systems.

In his turn Merab Turava thanked the Armenian PM for the warm welcome and stated that this is his first foreign trip after assuming office, which, he said, shows how much importance Georgia pays to the development of multisectoral ties with Armenia. The Georgian Constitutional Court President assessed the discussions and firm partnership with the Armenian colleagues as effective and said that the recent dynamics of the Armenian-Georgian ties is a good base for strengthening the legal relations between the Constitutional Courts.

The meeting covered issues relating to parliamentary governance and its democratic significance. The sides exchanged views also on the process and peculiarities of the establishment of parliamentary governance system in Armenia and Georgia.

Merab Turava said Georgia highly values and considers inspiring Nikol Pashinyan’s contribution to Armenia’s democratic development.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan