Funding for ministry of labor and social affairs to increase over 15% in 2022

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The budget of the Armenian ministry of labor and social affairs will increase by more than 15% in 2022, comprising 580 billion drams, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan said at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the debate of the 2022 state budget draft.

“According to the state budget draft, the total funding for the ministry of labor and social affairs, according to the structures responsible for our budget, is the direction involving the largest funding volume”, the minister said.

He considered this normal, as he stated that all issues of social significance which are being solved by this ministry are among the most important ones both in their scale and significance.

The ministry is going to implement 16 projects which involve 93 measures.

“580 billion dram funding is envisaged by the 2022 budget draft. In 2021 this funding was 503 billion 670 million drams, the increase is 15.1%”, the minister added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan