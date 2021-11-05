LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 November:

The price of aluminum down by 2.13% to $2666.00, copper price down by 0.21% to $9570.00, lead price down by 0.50% to $2378.00, nickel price down by 1.27% to $19450.00, tin price stood at $37100.00, zinc price down by 0.78% to $3301.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price up by 0.34% to $58500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.