Bob Menendez demands US State Department and Defense Ministry to issue report on use of Turkish drones against Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Senator Bob Menendez demanded that the US State Department and the Ministry of Defense submit a report on Turkey's export of drones, ARMENRESS reports, the Armenian National Committee of America reports. Bob Menendez presented as an example the use of Turkish Bayraktar drones by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020.








