Conference of heads of US missions in South Caucasus organized in Armenia: US Ambassador to Azerbaijan also participates

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. US Ambassador to Armenia Lynn Tracy, US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan and US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger, US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Oslon, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Andrew Schofer and USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Alexander Sokolowski participated in the Conference of heads of the US missions in South Caucasus, which took place in the US Embassy in Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the US Embassy in Armenia.

“We were unable to hold this conference last year due to the coronavirus, but we are pleased to restore this long tradition of meeting with our partners in the region and from the capital, Washington, to exchange ideas, and information.

Prior to the new coronavirus pandemic, such conferences were organized at the US Embassies in Baku and Tbilisi, in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan, we emphasize our commitment to strengthen our partnership, to support the peoples of the region in building of a more secure, stable and prosperous future”, reads the statement issued by the Embassy.