Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-11-21

YEREVAN, 4 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.63 drams to 476.22 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.54 drams to 550.08 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.65 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.62 drams to 649.04 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 449.66 drams to 26999.88 drams. Silver price down by 4.85 drams to 361.03 drams. Platinum price down by 449.95 drams to 15632.35 drams.