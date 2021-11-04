COVID-19: Schools to switch back to in-person learning in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Schools will re-open in Armenia and switch back to in-person learning, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan told reporters.

“The one-week autumn break in schools was extended, and we don’t consider extending it further, we will switch to in-person learning by strictly maintaining the coronavirus anti-epidemic measures. We had proposed universities to refrain from in-person learning until November 15, but we want them to switch to in-person learning from November 15,” he said.

