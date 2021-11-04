Foreign ministry works over launch of Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of foreign affairs carries out targeted works over the launch of the Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan said at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the debate of the 2022 state budget draft.

He stated that the cooperation of various agencies of Armenia with the European Union is of constant nature.

As for the launch of the dialogue on the visa liberalization, the deputy FM said: “The foreign ministry carries out targeted works on this matter with both the EU agencies and its member states. Of course, coronavirus doesn’t contribute to the finalization of the agreements about that launch. I think we also have some “homework” on this matter, to ensure that launch as soon as possible”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan