Azimuth Airlines starts operating Astrakhan-Yerevan direct flights
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Azimuth Airlines started operating the direct flights from Astrakhan to Yerevan, the Russian Aviasion reports.
Flight Astrakhan - Yerevan - Astrakhan is operated weekly on Tuesdays according to the schedule.
The tickets and the schedule are available on the official website of Azimuth Airlines.
