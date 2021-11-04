France appoints new Co-Chair to OSCE Minsk Group
13:48, 4 November, 2021
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Brice Roquefueil is the new Co-Chair of France to the OSCE Minsk Group, the French government reports.
He will replace Stéphane Visconti who has been serving as the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group since 2016.
The respective decree has been signed on November 3.
Brice Roquefueil previously has carried out a diplomatic mission in Panama, Uzbekistan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
