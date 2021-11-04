Armenia’s efforts directed at resumption of peace process of Artsakh conflict – Deputy FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahe Gevorgyan says Armenia is attaching importance to the resumption of the peace process of the Artsakh conflict.

“There is a need to resume the peace process of the Artsakh conflict,” he told reporters in parliament. “And our efforts are first of all directed at reaching this goal. All other issues, including the issue of the status of Artsakh, will be discussed within the framework of the peace process. This is why now we need the resumption of the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship.”

Asked to comment which maps will be beneficial for Armenia during the talks, the deputy FM said it’s too early for this question. He added that in order to speak about this there should be negotiations on delimitation.

“As long as there are no delimitation negotiations, it is very early to speak about what maps and documents we are guided with. We will address these questions when the negotiations will happen,” he said.

He noted that general approaches are developed during internal discussions, but it is too early to speak about the toolbox when there are no negotiations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan