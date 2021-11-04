Unblocking can’t take place at expense of Armenia’s security, sovereignty, deputy FM says

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The unblocking process in the region cannot take place at the expense of the security, sovereignty and vital interests of Armenia, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan said at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the debate of the 2022 state budget draft.

He said that the establishment of peace and stability in the region is one of Armenia’s key foreign policy directions.

“Establishment of a peaceful and mutually beneficial existence environment in the region is also based on the unblocking of the region. In this respect the implementation of the 2021 January 11 trilateral statement is very important. The effective implementation of the unblocking process is possible if all players demonstrate constructive position and take practical steps. At the same time it’s important to note that this process cannot take place at the expense of Armenia’s security, sovereignty and vital interests”, the deputy minister said.

Support to Armenia’s reforms, economic and infrastructural development remains one of the priority tasks of the Armenian diplomacy and is closely connected with the comprehensive security. He stated that the activities on this path are mainly directed to the development of bilateral economic relations, implementation of infrastructure programs, promotion of export and creation of respective platforms for commercial cooperation.

The deputy FM assured that Armenia will continue consistently deepening and expanding the mutually beneficial cooperation with its international partners, at all directions by creating necessary conditions both at bilateral and multilateral formats.

A trilateral working group led by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan has been created for dealing with the unblocking of economic, transportation communications in the region.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan