Armenia to be consistent in restoring, protecting rights of Artsakh people – Deputy FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will be consistent in the issue of restoring and protecting the rights of the people of Artsakh and will make effort for guaranteeing their right to live safely and with dignity in their homeland, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan said at a joint session of parliamentary committees on the 2022 state budget.

He said that in relation to the Azeri aggression against Artsakh in 2020 and Baku’s aspirations against sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian foreign policy priority directions remain ensuring the security of Armenia and Artsakh, the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as establishment of regional peace and stability, and unblocking.

“Armenia’s principled position regarding the Artsakh conflict has been numerously expressed, that is – a comprehensive and lasting resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict can be achieved under the auspices of the only internationally mandated format – the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship, based on the well-known principles and elements, which implies the determination of the final status of Artsakh taking into account the realization of the unbreakable right to self-determination of the Armenians of Artsakh,” Gevorgyan said.

In this phase, he prioritized the re-launching of the peace process under the OSCE MG Co-chairmanship, as well as the solution of priority humanitarian issues, including the repatriation of PoWs, the determination of the fates of those missing or who are victims of forced disappearances, and the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage.

“Armenia will be consistent in the issue of restoring and protecting the rights of the people of Artsakh and will make effort to guarantee their right to live safely and with dignity in their homeland.”

The international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is also among the priorities of the Armenian foreign policy. Gevorgyan reaffirmed that Armenia will continue to actively contribute to the international community’s efforts for preventing genocides and other crimes against humanity.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan