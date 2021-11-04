Russian government approves signing interregional cooperation plan with Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The government of Russia approved the 2022-2027 interregional cooperation plan with the government of Armenia, TASS reports.

The government approved the Russian economic development ministry’s proposal which has been discussed with the ministry of foreign affairs and other concerned agencies of the executive power.

The ministry of economic development has been tasked to sign that cooperation plan with Armenia on behalf of the Russian government.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan