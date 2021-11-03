Armenia bloc will hold a rally in Freedom Square

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia bloc will hold a rally in the Freedom Square on November 8 at 18:00, ARMENPRESS reports, the bloc informed in a statement.



In the statement of the alliance is mentioned that “it is necessary to form national resistance and reach a change of power which is the precondition of getting our country out of this condition, ensuring dignified peace, overcoming the socio-economic crisis.”

