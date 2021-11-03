Armenian PM, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss issues referring to NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erika Olson, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister welcomed the US State Department’s delegation, noting that the Armenian Government attaches great importance and highly appreciates the friendly relations established between Armenia and the United States. According to Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian-American strategic dialogue started in 2019, which is aimed at further development and promotion of the relations. “I would like to emphasize the role of the US Government in promoting democratic reform in Armenia. Recently we registered a concrete result in this regard, in the face of the establishment of the Patrol Police’’, the PM said. Nikol Pashinyan also praised the role of the United States in the return of 15 Armenian captives from Azerbaijan in June this year. The Prime Minister noted with satisfaction that the United States continues to make efforts in this direction.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, the return of Armenian captives, hostages and other detainees kept in Azerbaijan, and democratic reforms in Armenia.

Prime Minister Pashinyan highlighted the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the recent organization of a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York, and the forthcoming visit of the Co-chairs to the region. Nikol Pashinyan stressed the need to return the captives held in Azerbaijan, noting that Azerbaijan continues to violate the relevant point of the November 9, 2020 declaration. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia also referred to the opportunities of opening regional communications and carrying out the demarcation and delimitation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, presenting the clear positions of the Armenian side. Nikol Pashinyan also spoke about the Government's future programs and steps aimed at the development of democratic institutions, emphasizing that our country will continue to move consistently and resolutely towards the development and strengthening of democracy.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erika Olson noted the US readiness to contribute to the resolution of humanitarian issues in the region, as well as to the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. At the same time, she stressed the interest of the USA in continuing to support the Armenian Government in its democratic reforms.