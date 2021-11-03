FlyOne Armenia will have an international board of directors

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of different spheres from Armenia and abroad will be involved in the Board of Directors of FlyOne Armenia, which has received an air operator certificate in Armenia.

In response to the inquiry of ARMENPRESS, the company's board confirmed the news that the company has decided to introduce a corporate governance system.

The board of the company informed that in the near future the composition of the newly formed board, as well as the name of the head of the board will be announced. Regarding of the Head of the Board of Directors, the choice of the company has rested on the candidate representing Armenia.

On 27 October 2021, the Civil Aviation Authority of Armenia offered FlyOne Armenia the National Air Operator Certificate, which confirms that FlyOne Armenia will launch flights from Armenia very soon.

By now, FlyOne Armenia has invested more than 60 million Euro in the Armenian market, which contributes to the growth of the country's economy.