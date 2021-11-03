Georgian defense minister visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Defense of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan within the framework of his two-day official visit to Armenia.

The Georgian Minister of Defense paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Minister Burchuladze was accompanied by Major-general Arayik Harutyunyan, the Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, the defense ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan