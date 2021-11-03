Georgian defense minister visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
15:12, 3 November, 2021
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Defense of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan within the framework of his two-day official visit to Armenia.
The Georgian Minister of Defense paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
Minister Burchuladze was accompanied by Major-general Arayik Harutyunyan, the Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, the defense ministry said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
