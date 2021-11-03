PM Pashinyan, IMF Armenia Mission head discuss partnership agenda

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today head of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Armenia Mission Nathan Porter and IMF Resident Representative in Armenia Mehdi Raissi, the PM’s Office said.

Pashinyan highly appreciated the Armenian government’s and Central Bank’s cooperation with the IMF. “The partnership and targeted programs with the IMF, especially in the post-war period, have demonstrated their importance and contributed to the preservation of macro-economic stability in Armenia. We are inclined to continue the mutual partnership with the same spirit and are ready to discuss the future joint actions”, PM Pashinyan said.

The IMF Armenia Mission head thanked the PM for the appreciation and stated that their organization attaches importance to the cooperation with Armenia and reaffirms its readiness to expand the collaboration. He added that the IMF will continue assisting the Armenian government’s reforms aimed at improving the monetary-credit and fiscal policy, strengthening the public-private investment system and the business climate, improving infrastructures, conducting education field strategy, raising governance transparency, developing mining industry, etc.

Pashinyan said that the government is taking active works in all directions. He touched upon the ongoing reforms in education, infrastructure, investment, mining, fiscal and other sectors, providing the guests with details about the ongoing activities and outcomes.

He stated that all these reforms are inter-connected, and the successful process of each of these reforms depends on the effective implementation of all of them. The PM said the education reform is the basis of reforms. “We are planning to build/renovate 300 schools and 500 kindergartens in the next 5 years. Our main goal is to make high-quality education available for all children living in Armenia. In this context we also develop the remote learning system”, he said.

As for the investment climate, the Armenian PM said that works are being done to introduce effective assessment system.

The sides stated that their visions on the further process of the Armenia-IMF partnership are overall the same and agreed to continue the productive cooperation.

