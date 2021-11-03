Eurasian Development Bank to invest 1.2 billion dollars in its member states in 2021

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) plans to invest 1.2 billion dollars in the economies of its members states this year, Reuters reports citing the Bank’s board chairman Nikolai Podguzov.

Majority-owned by Russia and Kazakhstan and also present in Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the EDB carries out project financing in infrastructure and industrial projects as well as transport and energy fields.

Nikolai Podguzov said the bank’s strategy for 2022-2026 envisages investing at least $500 million in projects in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.