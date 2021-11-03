Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

COVID-19: Armenia acquires more Sinopharm doses from China

COVID-19: Armenia acquires more Sinopharm doses from China

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia acquired another batch of 400,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China, the healthcare ministry said.

The doses will soon be distributed in polyclinics and mobile vaccination sites.

  








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]