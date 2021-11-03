State Revenue Committee Chairman holds meeting with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the SRC said in a statement.

Mr Badasyan and Mr Kopyrkin attached importance to the regular meetings between the heads of the Armenian State Revenue Committee and the Russian Federal Customs and Tax services. They emphasized the importance of joint programs on installing electronic systems.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan