Ex-Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan under consideration as Board member of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The candidacy of former Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan is under discussion for the position of Member of the Board of the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine, the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan said.

“Yes, it is under discussion,” he said, when asked to comment on rumors that Avinyan is being considered for the position.

“He is a member of the political team. And there must be people who would best represent Armenia’s interests in that organization.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan