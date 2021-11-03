Prime Minister’s Office to have 34,5% less funding in 2022

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The 2022 state budget draft envisages a 34,5% drop of funding for the Prime Minister’s Office, while the budgets of the President’s Office and the Parliament Staff will remain unchanged, finance minister Tigran Khachatryan said at a joint parliamentary committee discussion on the 2022 state budget draft.

By the 2022 state budget, the President’s Office will have a 1 billion 602,5 million dram budget against the 2021’s 1 billion 601,2 million.

The parliament staff’s funding will comprise 5 billion 992 million drams. In 2021 the parliament staff had a 6 billion 90 million dram budget.

Speaking about the cuts of the Prime Minister’s Office budget, the finance minister said this is because numerous projects which were being implemented by the Prime Minister’s Office previously will now be implemented by other government agencies. The PMO will have a 19 billion 675 million dram budget against the 30 billion 24 million of 2021.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan