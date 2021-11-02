Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-11-21

YEREVAN, 2 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.24 drams to 477.21 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.25 drams to 553.42 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 6.64 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.19 drams to 650.91 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 364.55 drams to 27521.66 drams. Silver price down by 2.41 drams to 366.15 drams. Platinum price up by 790.03 drams to 16278.56 drams.