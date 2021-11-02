Azerbaijan transfers 11 bodies of war victims to Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh war were transferred to the Armenian side by Azerbaijani authorities on November 2.

The transfer took place at Karmir Shuka, Martuni. Russian peacekeepers oversaw the transfer.

The Artsakh ministry of interior said that a total of 1697 bodies of war victims, including civilians, were found during search operations or were transferred since November 2020.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan