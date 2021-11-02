Al Lakes are Armenian territories by pre-1920s maps – Minister Gnel Sanosyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan says it is unclear what maps will be used to determine the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but underscores that for example all pre-1920 maps include the Al Lakes as territories of Armenia, thus if these maps were to be used the changes in this section would be in favor of Armenia.

“There are different discussions, different maps,” Sanosyan told reporters. “Regarding what maps will be used as a basis, what matters is what legal status these maps will have. That is, even if these maps are Soviet-era maps, they must be legally clarified and accepted by all sides for it to be the basis.”

Speaking about the maps from the 1920s, he said that in this case significant changes could happen. When asked about which side would benefit in case of these changes, he said: “In terms of the Al Lakes, in our favor, because as far as I know the Al Lakes are mentioned as territories of Armenia in all maps prior to the late 1920s. The lakes are on this side of a certain line on these maps."

Al Lakes are presently not under Armenian control.

Nevertheless, the minister again stressed that it is unclear at this moment which maps will be used.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan