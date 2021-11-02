Armenia’s deputy police chief to participate in 89th Interpol General Assembly in Istanbul
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Ara Fidanyan will take part in the 89th session of the Interpol General Assembly in Istanbul, Turkey.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The 89th Interpol General Assembly will be held from November 21 to 26.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
