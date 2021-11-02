Armenia Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia made a decision to keep the refinancing rate unchanged, setting it at 7.25%, the Bank said in a statement.

The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 8.75%.

The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 5.75%.

