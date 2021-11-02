LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 November:

The price of aluminum up by 1.30% to $2730.00, copper price down by 1.35% to $9490.00, lead price down by 0.56% to $2388.50, nickel price up by 0.83% to $19470.00, tin price down by 1.08% to $36600.00, zinc price up by 0.33% to $3351.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $56545.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.