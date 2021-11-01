Paruyr Hovhannisyan recalled from the post of Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe

YEREVAN, NOVERMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia, Paruyr Hovhannisyan was recalled from the post of Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s office.

Paruyr Hovhannisyan was Permanent Representative and Ambassador of Armenia to the Council of Europe since July 2016. From 2014 to 2016, he was Director of the European Department at the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Among other positions, he also served as Advisor to the Minister on EU issues, Ministry of Economy, and as Deputy Head of the Mission of Armenia to the EU. He holds a degree in International Relations and Governance from St. John’s University, New York, and a degree in International Relations from Yerevan State University.