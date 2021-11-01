Biden tests negative for COVID-19 following White House press secretary’s positive result

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus.

A White House spokesperson said Mr Biden took a PCR test as part of entry requirements ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, and said at the time that she had last seen Mr Biden, 78, the previous Tuesday, ABC News reports.

They were more than 1.5 metres apart and wearing masks.