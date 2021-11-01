COVID-19: Armenian health authorities report 1071 new cases, 51 deaths

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. 1071 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 309,397, the Armenian healthcare ministry said Monday.

12,835 tests were administered.

51 patients died, bringing the death toll to 6379. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1299 other individuals infected with the virus who succumbed to co-morbidities.

The total number of recoveries reached 270,741 (1641 in the last 24 hours).

As of November 1, the number of active cases stood at 30,978.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan