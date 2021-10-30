"Balasanyan" bloc and Civil Contract Party sign memorandum. Vardges Samsonyan to become Gyumri’s Mayor

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. "Balasanyan" bloc and "Civil Contract" Party signed a memorandum of cooperation. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports that according to the memorandum of cooperation, Vardges Samsonyan of the "Balasanyan" bloc will be nominated for the post of Gyumri Mayor, while the two deputy mayors will be from the "Civil Contract" Party.

The names of the deputy mayors will be announced on November 1.

According to the memorandum, the parties undertake to implement a joint personnel policy, assuming joint responsibility for the management of the city.

The memorandum was signed by Sona Arakelyan from the "Balasanyan" bloc and Knarik Harutyunyan from the "Civil Contract" party.

In the October 17 local elections in Gyumri, the Balasanyan bloc received 9637 votes, the Civil Contract party received 7785 votes, the Republican Party of Armenia - 1333 votes, the Zartonk party - 2793 votes and “Country for living” party - 1489 votes.

The first session of the newly elected Gyumri Council of Elders will take place on November 1, during which the mayor and deputy mayors will be elected.