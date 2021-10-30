620 thousand doses of Moderna vaccine donated by Norway arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The 620,000 dose of the Moderna vaccine donated to Armenia by Norway with the support of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism within the framework of the Team Europe initiative is already in Armenia.

ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Helath informs that the donation was handed over to the Ministry of Health by the Ambassador of the European Union to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Armenia Helene Sand Andresen at Zvartnots Airport.

”We are thankful to Norway and the EU for donating the batch of COVID-19 vaccine, especially during this difficult time for Armenia. Despite the urgent challenges posed by the pandemic in our country, we continue our information campaign on vaccinations. Through such a large donation, we will have the opportunity to increase the level of vaccinations of the population, to expand the coverage throughout Armenia. We will overcome this pandemic through solidarity and unity’’, Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said.

Helene Sand Andresen hoped that the vaccine will help Armenia protect itself from the pandemic.

Taking into account the rise of COVID-19 cases in Armenia and the need to increase the level of vaccinations, we believe that the delivery of the vaccine takes place at the right time. We believe that due to the wide range of vaccines available to the citizens of Armenia, it will be possible to ensure a higher vaccination rate. Vaccines are the way to fight COVID-19, alleviate and stop it’’, the EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin said.