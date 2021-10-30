2193 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. 2193 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 306 739, the ministry of healthcare reports.

14 574 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 29.

1578 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 267 514.

The death toll has risen to 6284 (52 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 31 650.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1291.

A total of 2 080 843 tests have been carried out.