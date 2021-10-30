LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 October:

The price of aluminum down by 1.39% to $2695.00, copper price down by 0.42% to $9620.00, lead price down by 0.08% to $2402.00, nickel price down by 1.93% to $19310.00, tin price up by 2.35% to $37000.00, zinc price down by 0.60% to $3340.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $56545.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.