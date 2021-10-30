Armenia interested in extension of term of operation of Russian peacekeeping forces in NK – Security Council

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is interested in extending the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh until reaching a final decision on the status of Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, this was reported by the Office of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.

"Unfortunately, the situation is not stable enough at the moment in terms of security. Recently, we saw a ceasefire violation, as a result of which an Armenian, a civilian, was killed and some were injured. Consequently, the factor of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh will be significant until the issue of the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh is resolved," the office of the Security Council of Armenia said.

The Security Council Office also emphasized that the Russian peacekeeping forces have an important role in terms of ensuring the security of Armenians, the citizens of Nagorno Karabakh, as well as are the security gurantee for the infrastructures being built and stable movement of goods.