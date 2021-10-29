Russia records 39,849 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia has registered 39,849 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,432,546 cases, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.47%.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,452 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 2,556 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 1,389 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 806 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 776 new cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 893,811 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.